Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Art Institutes held The Meal Through the Arts, a culinary competition that showcased original recipes created by their culinary students. The winning recipes were chosen by a panel of chef judges to be featured at The Art Institutes campus restaurants across the country from May 14-18. The exclusive four-course meal is available at Assignments in Denver. For every four-course meal purchased, The Art Institutes will make a $10 donation supporting No Kid Hungry to fight against childhood hunger.

Four-course meal includes:

Canapé: Caramelized Onion Duck Rillette

Salad: Spring Beet Salad

Entrée: Braised Duck with Mixed Vegetables and Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Dessert: Berry Swirl Cheesecake with Chocolate Cookie Crust

The Meal Through the Arts exclusive four-course meal

May 16-18 from 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m

Assignments, 675 S. Broadway in Denver

$16

Berry Swirl Cheesecake with Chocolate Cookie Crust

Recipe:

Crust

Chocolate cookies (Oreos if available) / chocolate chips 8-10 cookies (1/4 c) Graham crackers 6-8 cookies Granulated sugar 1-1 ½ tbsp Unsalted butter 2 ½ tbsp Granola mix ¼ c.

Berry Compote (The Berry Swirl)

Three varies of berries (Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries) 1 /4 cup of each Water 1 /2 c (Just enough to barely cover) Powdered Sugar 1 /4 C Lemon Zest 1 whole lemon

Filling:

Cream cheese; softened 24 oz Granulated Sugar 2 c Heavy cream 6 tbsp Cornstarch 2 tbsp Large eggs; raw 4 Salt; kosher 2 pinches Vanilla extract 3 Tsp Lemon Juice 1 1 /2 tsp Raspberry Extract 1 /2 tsp

Cooking Method: Oven baked Pre heat oven: 320f

Cooking time: 1 hour – 1 hour 30 minutes

Directions:

Crust:

Combine all ingredients except butter into food processor.

Blend until a rough cookie crumble.

Add in butter until mix until it sticks together.

Filling

Place softened cream cheese, corn starch, and sugar in a mixing bowl.

Mix until smooth.

Add eggs in one by one until smooth.

Add in salt, heavy cream, lemon juice, and extracts.

Mix until combines.

Berry Compote

Place Berries into sauce pot, add in powdered Sugar, water and place on stove over medium-low heat.

Once sugar dissolves, add lemon zest.

Reduce, to low heat. Continue to cook until aroma releases from berries.

Grab a mixing bowl, sieve and pour berries into sieve over the mixing bowl.

Strain mixture by pressing it through the sieve with a rubber spatula, but avoiding pressing seeds into the compote.

Set aside.

Instructions to put it together:

In muffin pan spray baking spray even throughout pan.

Add 1- 1 ½ tbsp of cookie mix to bottom of pan.

Press down cookie mixture to set firmly.

Place in oven and pre-bake for 10 minutes.

Allow to cool.

Once cooled add in cream cheese filling. Fill ¾ full.

Add 1 tsp of Berry compote to the tops of filled muffin tins.

With a tooth pick/ knife swirl the berry mixture.

Bake for 35 minutes in preheated oven.

Allow to cool

place in freezer allow to set and remove with a clean paring knife. By inserting knife on the edge and cut around to loosen.

Allow to warm and serve.