Student found dead in Boulder Creek suffered head injury

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner says the University of Colorado student whose body was pulled from the Boulder Creek in February had died from head injuries suffered in a fall.

The Daily Camera reports that 21-year-old Khalid Rafee was found facedown and not moving in the creek Feb. 9.

Forensic pathologist Meredith Frank ruled that Rafee died due to blunt-force head injuries, with drowning and environmental exposure also being listed as “significant contributing conditions.”

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The autopsy report says witnesses in the area had seen a man “stumbling and falling” near the creek at about 2 or 3 a.m. the morning before he was found.

A toxicology report showed that Rafee had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.129 and traces of THC in his system.