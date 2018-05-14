Storms bring hail & wind with more to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers & thunderstorms will be around this evening from metro Denver to the eastern plains. The biggest threat for severe storms will be hail, lightning, wind & brief heavy rain. The hail is some places if several inches deep.

There's so much hail in The Pinery that cars are getting stuck in it on the roads.... #cowx pic.twitter.com/ejPq4Q1yWt — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 14, 2018

The good news is most of the hail has been small causing little damage. However, to those who planted flowers over Mother's Day this is not what you want to see.

#cowx tough to see knowing that lots of people planted flowers over Mother’s Day weekend and now this from Mother Nature pic.twitter.com/KYaUAVBCJH — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 14, 2018

And, unfortunately, we have more storms coming Tuesday with the threat of more hail. So, cover those plants with buckets or if they are in pots bring them inside. The forecast turns dry midweek only to be followed by more storms from Friday through the weekend. The month of May has been very active and looks to stay that way.

