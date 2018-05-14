Southwest cancels more than 60 flights at DIA after hailstorm damages planes

DENVER — More than 60 Southwest Airlines flights out of Denver International Airport were canceled on Monday morning after an overnight hailstorm damaged several aircraft.

An airline spokeswoman said maintenance teams were reviewing the aircraft that were on the ground during the storm.

RELATED: Denver International Airport flight status

Several of the aircraft suffered hail impacts and they were taken out out of service for repairs.

Southwest was working to reaccommodate passengers on other planes.

It’s not known if other airlines at DIA had to cancel flights because of hail damage to planes.