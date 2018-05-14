Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Aurora dies

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle last week died from injuries suffered in the collision, the Aurora Police Department said.

The pedestrian, whose name, age and gender were not released, was hit at East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian died Saturday at University of Colorado Hospital, police said.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said. The driver stayed at the scene, they said.

Police said several witnesses reported the pedestrian was in a crosswalk but going against a red signal light and was possibly using a cellphone.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.