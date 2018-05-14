Northern Colorado soldier killed in Afghanistan to be buried Monday at Fort Logan

DENVER — A northern Colorado soldier who was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan will be buried in a private ceremony on Monday.

Gabriel Conde will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in southwest Denver.

Conde’s body will be transferred from Life Bridge Church in Longmont to Fort Logan starting at 12:45 p.m.

The transfer will go from Highway 66 in Longmont, south on Interstate 25, west on Hampden Avenue, south on Lowell Boulevard, west on Kenyon Boulevard and south on Sheridan Boulevard to Fort Logan.

Conde’s body is expected to arrive at Fort Logan about 2 p.m.

A public funeral service was held Saturday in Longmont. Family members shared poems and songs as they remembered the 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman at Lifebridge Christian Church.

A day earlier, hundreds of people turned out for a procession escorting Conde’s body through Berthoud, where he graduated high school.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Conde died April 30. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.