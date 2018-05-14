National Police Week: a time to honor fallen law enforcement heroes

WASHINGTON — National police week is underway in the nation’s capitol, with tributes to officers killed in the line of duty last year.

That includes Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish.

As part of our Support the Shield campaign, FOX31’s Deborah Takahara took a trip to Washington to share more information about the organizations that make the week possible as well as the heroes honored.

Tens of thousands of police officers from around the world gathered in Washington on Sunday to honor their brothers and sisters in blue who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The National Candlelight Vigil took place Sunday evening as a part of National Police Week. The National Memorial will take place on Tuesday morning.