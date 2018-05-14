More than 3 inches of hail reported near Parker, snowplows dispatched to clear roads

Motorists were forced to pull over and residents south of Parker were whipping out their phones to shoot video of the impressive hail storm that pounded the Pinery Monday afternoon.

Viewers flooded the FOX31 newsroom inbox with pictures and video of the size able hail that pelted cars and quickly piled up on roads and in yards.

The hail accumulated to the point that snowplows were eventually dispatched to clear high traffic areas.

It looked a lot like snow but it was more than three inches of hail that was reported at the Pinery.

SkyFOX captured a man shoveling the results of Colorado's wild weather from his driveway once the storm had passed.

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Dave Fraser said that showers and thunderstorms will stick around Monday evening from metro Denver to the eastern plains.

The biggest threat for severe storms will be hail, lightning, wind and brief heavy rain.