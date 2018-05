Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haymakers for Hope's mission is to knockout cancer the only way we know how, by literally fighting for a cure. Amateur boxers start training in January and step into the ring months later to fight for a cure. Watch the segment to see how you can help with this year's event at the Fillmore Auditorium on June 14th.

www.haymakersforhope.org/ ‎

to buy tickets use the code "Haymakers"