Family demands answers from school that allegedly abandoned daughter

A family is demanding answers after they say their 9 year-old daughter was abandoned by teachers and forced to walk two miles to her daycare.

Natalie Shockey says her 3rd grade daughter Lilly had to stay at school late last Wednesday for a talent show rehearsal.

The bus that normally takes her to daycare came and went, and when the rehearsal ended Lilly went one way and her teacher went another. That left Lilly alone inside Grant Ranch Elementary School.

"The office doors were locked. It was dark, and my daughter couldn't find anybody. She was scared," said Shockey. "I had no idea any of this was going on until it was over and it could have gone so horribly wrong."

Lilly took off walking two miles to her daycare at Creative Kids Learning Center. She is safe, but her mother is still trying to figure out what happened and why.

Natalie says she didn't know her daughter was staying late for a rehearsal and neither did the daycare.

"They assumed I had picked her up," she said.

The daycare tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the bus driver didn't follow procedure and call the daycare to alert them Lilly wasn't there. They're promising to do better.

Lilly's mother says she is more upset with the school who she says didn't check to make sure her daughter had a ride home.

"There were so many adults who were supposed to be looking out for her and not a single one noticed what was going on. The stress of what could have happened is eating me up," she said.

Denver Public Schools released this statement in regards to what happened:

"Safety is a top priority for Denver Public Schools. We are looking into this incident and whether procedures were followed or need to be adjusted."

Creative Kids Learning Center also released a statement: