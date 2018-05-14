Fallen Loveland soldier Gabe Conde laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nineteen burials took place at Fort Logan National Cemetery Monday, but only one was for a soldier killed in action.

The day was partly cloudy with intermittent rain. Perhaps appropriate for such a solemn occasion.

United States Army specialist Gabe Conde was laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery, with full military honors.

The 22-year-old Loveland resident was killed in action on April 30 in Afghanistan while serving with the fourth brigade combat team, airborne, 25th infantry division.

Conde was known by family, friends and fellow soldiers as someone who wanted to help and serve those who needed it most.