Daybreak Delights: Vanilla Bean Scones

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Vanilla Bean Scones

What you Need

2 3/4 cups All Purpose Flour

1/3 cup sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Baking Powder

1/2 cup cold butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup to 2/3 cup whole milk

What to Do

1) In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients.

2) Work in the butter just until the mixture is unevenly crumbly; it's OK for some larger chunks of butter to remain unincorporated.

4) In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, vanilla or other flavor, and whole milk.

5) Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until all is moistened and holds together.

6) Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out dough and using a Square Cutter cut out scones 3/4 inch thick (Dough will yield exactly 12 scones.)

Brush each scones with milk

9) For best texture and highest rise, place the pan of scones in the freezer for 30 minutes, uncovered. While the scones are chilling, preheat the oven to 425°F.

10) Bake the scones for 20 to 25 minutes, or until they're golden brown on sides and bottom.

11) Remove the scones from the oven, and cool briefly on the pan. and then glaze them. (Glaze Recipe Follows) Serve when glaze has hardened. To store: place these scones in a sealed container and store at room temperature for up to several days. Serve with Scratch-Made Jam, Strawberry is suggested.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Vanilla Bean Glaze

Mix confectioners’ sugar 2 cups to start and water; add 1 scrapped vanilla bean paste per batch. Add just enough water to create a semi-thick royal icing and toss scone in glaze to coat. remove scone once coated on all sides with a fork *Hint allow scone to dip completely before beginning next. Allow to set on a cooling rack lined with parchment. If you run out of glaze add more sugar and water to bowl and stir into previous consistency. There will be enough vanilla bean seeds to still flavor the additional glaze.