Crews begin clearing homeless camps along South Platte River in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews began cleaning out a homeless encampment along the South Platte River Trail on Monday morning.

The Urban Drainage and Flood Control project led the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to have Xcel Energy to clear the land it owns between Interstates 270 and 76.

Several crew members were picking up mounds of trash and debris along the riverbank that was left by homeless people living in the area.

A blue dumpster was brought to the area to haul away the trash. The homeless people have left the area after being told they had to go.