Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson recovering from auto accident

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson is recovering from minor shoulder and ankle injuries he sustained over the weekend when his Jeep was hit by a driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.
Henderson discussed the crash on his Instagram page Monday and called it “the most traumatic event I’ve probably ever had to deal with.” He thanked the Parker Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue as well as the doctors who treated him at Parker Adventist hospital.
With OTAs a week a way and a season that I’m competing for a significant roll, the most traumatic event I’ve probably ever had to deal with occurs. T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled. I plowed through my jammed door and exit my Jeep on my own. I’m truly blessed that God protected me through this accident. Without his favor I don’t know if I would’ve survived. I’m thankful to only came out with minor injuries and a few scrapes and bruises. Thank you to the Parker Police and South Metro Fire Rescue in Parker for getting to me asap, attending all my needs and transporting me to the hospital safely. Thank you to the doctors at Parker Adventist for treating me as a first class patient also. I’m very grateful and humbled to be alive. My family and I thanks everyone who has prayed for me over the last few days. My thoughts and prayers are with the other victims and I hope they all are safe and doing well. In the mean time I’m rehabbing and getting my body ready to participate in OTAs next week. Thanks everyone again!!! Jeremiah 29:11🙏🏾
He said he was “T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled” in the accident but was able to get himself out of his damaged Jeep and suffered only “minor injuries with a few scrapes and bruises.”
“I’m very grateful and humbled to be alive,” Henderson wrote. “… My thoughts and prayers are with the other victims and I hope they are all safe and doing well.”
Team spokesman Patrick Smyth said Henderson was back at team headquarters Monday preparing for next week’s on-field work in which the offense and defense will square off for the first time this offseason.
Henderson will compete with Devontae Booker and rookie Royce Freeman for carries in the Broncos’ backfield this season.
Henderson was the star of training camp last summer but was buried on the depth chart behind C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles and Booker last season, when he had just seven carries and two catches, one of which went for a touchdown.