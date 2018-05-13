× Special Mother’s Day for one son, mom at UC Hospital

AURORA, Colo. — This a very special Mother’s Day for one mother and her son, who’s a registered nurse at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Omar Coronado Garcia’s mother helped him a lot through his life. She even allowed him to live at home while he went to nursing school so he could graduate without any student loans.

Friday, Garcia showed his mother his gratitude, by taking her to work and showing her how he helps others.

“She’s the reason I am where I am today,” Garcia told FOX31. “So I wanted to share a little bit about myself with her.”

Garcia was able to do that on what the hospital calls “Take Your Parents To Work Day.”

“I’m certainly proud of the work that we do here and I thought the only person who could possibly be prouder is the parents,” said the hospital’s Vice President of Human Resources Ben Wankel, who created the day a few years ago.

That may not seem like such a big event for a lot of workers, but it is in a hospital, where privacy laws often make it hard for visitors.

Garcia was able to show his mother around the internal medicine area where he works and showed her how he cares for patients.