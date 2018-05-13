Police Unity Tour in Washington helps raise millions for memorial fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- One of the most impressive sights of National Police Week is the Police Unity Tour with thousands of bicyclists riding through Washington.

It started 20 years ago as a 4 day bicycle ride with 18 riders and is now more than 2,500 officers strong - including dozens from Colorado. To date, the Unity Tour participants have helped raise a total of $23 million in donations for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Their motto is "we ride for those who died."

Photojournalist Beth Peak captures the emotional journey as they raise awareness and remember fallen officers.