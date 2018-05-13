Hundreds run to honor Castle Rock girl who died after car crashed through store

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It’s been just over a year since a young girl was killed when a car crashed through a store in Parker.

12-year-old Rylie Guentensberger was killed when a driver suffered a medical emergency – crashing into a running store in Parker.

The driver was not charged in the incident.

The family has since gained national attention for honoring her through random acts of kindness and on Sunday the community came together to honor her with the first ever Rylie’s Run in Castle Rock.

“We wanted to do something special to commemorate her, and honor her,” Meghann Guentensberger, Rylie’s mother, said.

Runners followed the the Plum Creek – where the banks were lined with kindness trees.

“Simple things like holding the store open for someone, to bigger things like leaving a gift card at the grocery store,” said Meghann Guentensberger.

“All of this is a testament to Rylie and the life she lived,” added runner Jennifer Bennett.