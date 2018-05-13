Gloomy Monday ahead with morning fog and afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver, the northern Front Range, and northeast plains have a threat for storms through the evening. Some of them could be strong to severe at times with hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Overnight tonight, fog and drizzle will build back into eastern Colorado. Fog could be dense at times creating low visibility on the roads. Allow extra time for your Monday morning commute.

Low clouds will stick around through the day on Monday with drizzle, rain showers, and isolated storms. Once temperatures heat into the mid 60s on Monday afternoon storms will become scattered on the Front Range and eastern plains.

Storms could be strong to severe Monday afternoon for the areas in green. Quarter sized hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning can't be ruled out.

More fog and drizzle will form overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the low 70s with afternoon storms.

Wednesday will be the driest day of the week with only a 10 percent chance of storms in the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will reach the 80s on Thursday with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Temperatures drop to the 70s on Friday with afternoon thunderstorms.

