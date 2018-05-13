Chili’s warns customers of potential data breach

DALLAS — Chili’s Grill & Bar officials are notifying customers of a data breach — indicating payment card information from some guests who visited certain restaurants was comprised.

In a statement released on social media Saturday, the chain announced that customers who visited between March and April may be impacted by saying that malware was possibly used to scrape credit card and debit card numbers and names from the chain’s payment systems for in-restaurant purchases.

Chili’s officials said “upon learning of this incident, we immediately activated our response plan. We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the details of what happened. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate.”

Chili’s officials said “we deeply value our relationships with our guests and our priority remains doing what is right for them. We are committed to sharing additional information on this ongoing investigation.”

Read more of Chili‘s statement on the data breach below and check out their website for more up-to-date information about the breach: