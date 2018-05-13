Chili’s warns customers of potential data breach

DALLAS — Chili’s Grill & Bar officials are notifying customers of a data breach — indicating payment card information from some guests who visited certain restaurants was comprised.
In a statement released on social media Saturday, the chain announced that customers who visited between March and April may be impacted by saying that malware was possibly used to scrape credit card and debit card numbers and names from the chain’s payment systems for in-restaurant purchases.
Chili’s officials said “upon learning of this incident, we immediately activated our response plan. We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the details of what happened. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate.”
Chili’s officials said “we deeply value our relationships with our guests and our priority remains doing what is right for them. We are committed to sharing additional information on this ongoing investigation.”
What Happened? On May 11, 2018, we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information was compromised at certain Chili’s restaurants as the result of a data incident. Currently, we believe the data incident was limited to between March – April 2018; however, we continue to assess the scope of the incident. We deeply value our relationships with our Guests and sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected.
We immediately activated our response plan upon learning of this incident. We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine the details of what happened. Below is information on how you can protect yourself and your information.
We are working diligently to address this issue and our priority will continue to be doing what is right for our Guests. We are committed to sharing additional information on this ongoing investigation with our Guests as we learn more.
What Information Was Involved? Based on the details of the issue currently uncovered, we believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants. Currently, we believe the data incident was limited to between March – April 2018; however, we continue to assess the scope of the incident.
Chili’s does not collect certain personal information (such as social security number, full date of birth, or federal or state identification number) from Guests. Therefore, this personal information was not compromised.
What Are We Doing? We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an extensive investigation to confirm the nature and scope of this incident. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate. We are working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those Guests who may have been impacted. This website will be updated when this information becomes available. We are committed to sharing additional information with our Guests as we learn more and providing resources for you about this incident.