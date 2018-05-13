Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan dies at 69 following battle with cancer

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan passed away on Sunday morning following a battle with cancer, the city announced. He was 69 years old.

In March, the mayor announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and would not seek re-election in 2019. He entered hospice care on Wednesday.

Hogan has spent 34 years in elected office and said he is proud that he gave his best effort during each day of work.

Hogan was elected mayor in 2011. Shortly after, 12 people were killed in a the Aurora theater shooting in July 2012.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hogan said: “It has been my distinct honor to serve first as a state representative, then a councilman and finally as mayor of Aurora.”

“Aurora is my heart. She has gracefully transitioned from a gateway suburb on the plains to the 54th largest city in the country,” Hogan said.

“The people of Aurora define this city. We have grown, we have grieved, we have overcome and we shall continue to prosper together.”

Hogan thanked his colleagues and said it was an honor to serve with city employees.

“Aurora, a new dawn awaits. Thank you for allowing me to live my best life,” Hogan said.

In a statement, the city of Aurora said that they will be accepting donations to a memorial fund later this week.