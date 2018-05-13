× A foggy start to Mother’s Day with afternoon thunderstorms possible

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for portions of the Denver metro area and Foothills until 9 a.m. Sunday. Visibility conditions have dropped below a mile in some areas. Expect fog to burn off by the mid-morning to mid-day hours.

Sunshine will break through during the middle of the day, with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Front Range. The breezy conditions will continue today, with gusts as high as 25-30 miles per hour.

With the help of daytime heating, scattered thunderstorms will start popping up in the Denver metro area as early as 3-4 p.m. Storms will push towards the northeast plains through the evening and early overnight hours. Any storms that form will be capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind, frequent lightning and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but cannot be ruled out across the northern Front Range this evening.

Overnight fog and light mist will once again move into the Denver area. Expect a foggy and wet morning drive to kick off the work week.

This trend of scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue nearly each day this week. The driest day of the week appears to arrive on Wednesday. Highs over the next five days will slowly build into the 70-80s.

The upcoming weekend also looks soggy, with the chance of thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures also look to take a hit next weekend, with highs only in the low 60s.

