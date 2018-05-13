5-year-old seriously injured after bear attack near Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured following a bear attack in Grand Junction early Sunday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor, CPW said.

The victim’s mother told CPW that she heard screaming around 2:30 a.m. and saw a large black bear dragging her 5-year-old daughter – the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal, the mother told officials.

The mother told officials her daughter went outside to investigate noises in the yard that she thought was her dog.

The girl is at St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

CPW is tracking the bear with the help of federal wildlife services personnel.

Residents in the area are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside, and report any bear sightings immediately.