DENVER — We spent a week exploring five fun trips that are all within one “gas tank” of Denver.

Kevin Torres’ collection of these five great 1-tank trips are all Unique 2 Colorado. You can check them out below.

The Paint Mines – Calhan

Leadville, the 2-Mile High City!

The Silver Queen of the Rockies - Georgetown

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

Exploring Denver