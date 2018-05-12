Police investigating south Denver shooting

DENVER — At least one person has been injured in a shooting in south Denver.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m., the Denver Police Department posted to Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near Alameda Avenue and Navajo Street.

The area is just west of where Alameda meets Interstate 25.

One person was taken to the hospital. Alameda is closed in both directions.

#ALERT DPD officers on scene of a shooting in the area of Alameda and Navajo St. 1 party transported. Alameda shut down both East and West bound. Please find alternate routes pic.twitter.com/b9tVqOZBnx — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2018

FOX31 has been in communication with police spokespeople. They did not provide information beyond that provided on Twitter. This story will be updated as information becomes available.