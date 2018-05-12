Photos: Small plane crashes near neighborhood in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The pilot is of a small airplane died in a crash right behind a neighborhood in southeast metro Denver Friday night. Crews were back on the scene near the Stepping Stone Subdivision between the town of Parker and I-25 early Saturday investigating what happened.

South Metro Fire Rescue said an occupied home in Parker was struck by a large piece of debris. A piece of the airplane’s engine was embedded in the back wall of a house. The occupants who were inside the home were not hurt. No residents in the neighborhood were injured.

Investigators say the crash of the Cirrus SR-22 left a large debris field in open space that abuts the neighborhood.