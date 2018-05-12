× Gloomy, damp Mother’s Day Weekend in Colorado

DENVER — A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for portions of the Denver metro area until 9 a.m. Saturday, as visibility conditions could drop to under a mile.

Morning clouds and fog will slowly start to clear by lunchtime, with a break or two of sun expected. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s with breezy conditions. This evening, a weak system moving across the state will spark up an isolated shower or two across the Denver metro area and northeastern corner of Colorado. Any storms that form will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning and strong wind.

Meanwhile in southern Colorado, conditions will stay warm and breezy for Saturday with highs in the 70-80s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of southern Colorado until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The forecast for Mother’s Day looks like a repeat of Saturday. We’ll start of with some patchy areas of fog and clouds. Some light mist may be possible, especially across the Foothills. Sunshine will return for the midday and early afternoon hours ,with an isolated shower or two possible during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will once again reach the upper 60s throughout the Denver area.

As we head back to work on Monday, expect our unsettled weather to continue. Highs this week will stay in the 70s, which is seasonal for mid-May. There will be the chance of a few isolated showers across the Front Range each and every afternoon through Friday. These storms will bring with it the risk for strong wind, lightning, heavy rain and occasionally quarter-size hail.

