Four taken to hospital after stolen car crashes in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — Four people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Jordan Road and E-470 in Parker Saturday evening.

Parker police closed northbound Jordan Road near its intersection with the freeway around 9 p.m. The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m.

***ROAD CLOSURE*** Northbound Jordan Rd at E470 is currently shutdown due to an accident ***ROAD CLOSURE*** — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) May 13, 2018

About one hour later, police provided more information about the crash on its Facebook page. The agency said a driver attempted to escape from an officer during a traffic stop. Officers discovered the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Denver.

Two of the four people hurt in the crash were inside the stolen vehicle.

“We are asking the public to take alternate routes as there will be heavy police activity in the area with multiple lane closures. No officers were injured,” Parker police said in its Facebook post.