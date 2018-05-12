Fog and drizzle expected tonight with a chance of storms Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado is under an unsettled weather pattern this weekend bringing cloudy skies and chances for storms.

Showers and storms will continue to develop along the Front Range this evening with the best chances from Denver to Cheyenne. It is possible that some of the isolated storms turn severe tonight with gusty winds, lightning, and quarter-size hail.

Overnight tonight, fog will build back into the Front Range and eastern plains. Along with fog, drizzle and light rain showers will be possible through Sunday morning.

The fog will start to break apart by late morning on Sunday with mostly to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Mother's Day will have a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Storms on Sunday afternoon could turn severe in some spots. The areas in green are under a marginal risk for severe weather meaning that hail and gusty winds are possible.

The rest of the week will stay relatively stormy in Denver and eastern Colorado. There will be a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will heat up to the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday and will reach the 80s on Thursday.

