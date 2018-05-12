× Colorado Springs police searching for missing elderly man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

On Saturday, Colorado Springs police officers were sent to the 3200 block of East Fountain Boulevard for a missing adult. They learned that at around 1:30 p.m., Jum Soo Kim, 76, walked away from his home.

Kim only speaks Korean and suffers from dementia. He recently moved to Colorado Springs.

Kim is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a large-brim gardening hat and reading glasses.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.