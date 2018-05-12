Colorado salutes fallen soldier Army Spc. Gabriel Conde of Berthoud

Spc. Gabriel Conde of Berthoud, Colorado

DENVER — A memorial service happens Saturday afternoon to honor Army Specialist Gabriel “Gabe” David Conde. The 22-year-old was killed in action in Afghanistan two weeks ago.

The service is at LifeBridge Christian Church in Longmont at 1 p.m. You can watch the memorial on the KDVR.com Facebook page.

Spc. Conde was killed as a result of enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan on April 30. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

His body was flown into Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland from from Dover Air Force Base Friday morning at roughly 10:00 a.m.

A procession to Longmont followed.

Northern Colorado salutes fallen soldier Spc. Gabriel Conde during procession

Hundreds of people turned out to honor the Colorado soldier.

Mourners holding aloft American flags lined both sides of Mountain Avenue in Berthoud on Friday as a procession escorting the body of Gabriel Conde passed through town. The 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman was a graduate of Berthoud High School.

Dozens of police motorcycles, patrol cars and emergency vehicles joined the procession, lights flashing.

A public memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in Longmont. He will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in a private ceremony Monday.

