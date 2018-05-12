× Colorado salutes fallen soldier Army Spc. Gabriel Conde of Berthoud

DENVER — A memorial service happens Saturday afternoon to honor Army Specialist Gabriel “Gabe” David Conde. The 22-year-old was killed in action in Afghanistan two weeks ago.

The service is at LifeBridge Christian Church in Longmont at 1 p.m. You can watch the memorial on the KDVR.com Facebook page.

Spc. Conde was killed as a result of enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan on April 30. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

His body was flown into Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland from from Dover Air Force Base Friday morning at roughly 10:00 a.m.

A procession to Longmont followed.

Hundreds of people turned out to honor the Colorado soldier.

Mourners holding aloft American flags lined both sides of Mountain Avenue in Berthoud on Friday as a procession escorting the body of Gabriel Conde passed through town. The 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman was a graduate of Berthoud High School.

Dozens of police motorcycles, patrol cars and emergency vehicles joined the procession, lights flashing.

A public memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in Longmont. He will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in a private ceremony Monday.