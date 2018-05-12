1 dead after small plane crashes in southeast metro Denver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters say one person was killed when a small airplane crashed in a neighborhood southeast of Denver Friday night. Crews were back on the scene near the Stepping Stone Subdivision between the town of Parker and I-25 early Saturday investigating what happened.

South Metro Fire Rescue said an occupied home in Parker was struck by a large piece of debris. A piece of the airplane’s engine was embedded in the back wall of a house. The occupants who were inside the home were not hurt. No residents in the neighborhood were injured.

Investigators say the Cirrus SR-22 left a large debris field in open space that abuts the neighborhood. No flight plan was filed and it’s not yet clear how many people were on board.

The FAA said Saturday the plane took off from Centennial Airport around 8:15 p.m. Friday night. Shortly after departing, the pilot indicated he wanted to return to the airport. He didn’t say why he wanted to do that. The plane disappeared from radar at 8:23 p.m., according to South Metro Fire Rescue, and crashed into the field behind some homes.

The FAA said the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

Dozens of people came to the area where the plane went down to see what happened.

South Metro Fire Rescue described it as a high-speed impact and it was estimated the debris field covered about one acre.

At least two grid searches where conducted in the field late Friday night.

Lone Tree Police released a statement late Friday night. “Tonight at approximately 9 p.m., the Lone Tree Police Department responded to a single-engine aircraft crash near RidgeGate Parkway and Chambers Street. One fatality has been confirmed. LTPD, along with South Metro Fire Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Centennial Airport and National Transportation Safety Board, continue to search the area for debris. No residents in the area were injured.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.