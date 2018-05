× The Dumpling Deli

The Dumpling Deli was an idea conceptualized by Nick LaPanse and his friend Arthur Chmelik, two friends who met at culinary school. While Arthur continued within the culinary world onto a different path, Nick felt like he was ready to chase his dream and open up a full fledged fusion food truck and bring a new spin to deli sandwiches to his native state, Colorado. The Dumpling Deli brings a new and delicious view onto your average “dumpling”.