Spring storms bring cooler temps

Showers & thunderstorms will be possible this evening especially north of Denver. A few of those storms could produce hail. And, there is always the threat of lightning & wind with thunderstorms.

Over the weekend temperatures are expected to be in the cooler 60s under mostly cloudy skies. We still have rain chances in the forecast for both Saturday & Sunday. It was be a complete wash out, but you should be prepared for wet weather. So, make those plans for Mother’s Day…just make sure to have an indoor back up plan in place.

We warm back into the 70s next week with morning sunshine and scattered afternoon storms each day through Thursday. Right now it appears the storms will end leaving us with a dry day on Friday.

