One Degree: Shift the Influence campaign recently launched by Peer Assistance Services. This campaign allows anyone to practice having a constructive, non-confrontational conversation with friends, loved ones or coworkers who seem to be drinking alcohol or using marijuana in a way that could negatively affect their health, their goals or other areas of their life. Surprisingly, about 25% of the general public drinks alcohol at levels that are considered risky even though their drinking seems normal or ordinary! Anyone can download the free app in which they role-play to better equip themselves to have these discussions, which can potentially save lives.

Check out Shift The Influence