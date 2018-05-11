Sam Jones Living Childhood Dream

Centennial, Colo.- Sam Jones is officially a Denver Bronco after signing his rookie contract on Thursday. Being a professional football may be new, but Jones has been preparing for this moment since high school, at a gym just a few miles from Broncos headquarters. As Kami Carmann explains in the video, the most stressful part of the journey has been getting to the league, now the former Thunder Ridge High School star is ready to work.

