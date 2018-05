PALMDALE, Cali. — The Sheriff’s Office of a city in California issued an alert of a possible active shooter at a local high school.

According to the tweet posted by a FOX station in Los Angeles, a person was reportedly seen carrying a rifle near Highland High School and students have been instructed to shelter in place.

Law enforcement officers, including a SWAT team are on campus.

It’s unclear if shots have been fired or if anyone has been injured.