Parker Road partially closed after semi loses load of concrete pipes

AURORA, Colo. — A major thoroughfare in the southeast part of the metro area was partially closed Friday afternoon after an incident involving a semitrailer.
The truck lost its load of concrete cylinders on northbound Parker Road at its intersection with Lewiston Way. The area is just north of where Parker Road meets Arapahoe Road.
One of the 10,000-lb. pipes smashed into the cab of the truck. At least one other section of pipe rolled into the road, according to South Metro Fire. The agency said no one was injured. The truck’s driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Approximately 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaked from the truck.
All but one of the northbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clean up the mess.
Around 2:40 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Parker Road. South Metro Fire said firefighters watched it happen and confirmed no one was injured. All but two southbound lanes were closed.
The Aurora Police Department is investigating the incident with the semitrailer.