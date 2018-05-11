Parker Road partially closed after semi loses load of concrete pipes

AURORA, Colo. — A major thoroughfare in the southeast part of the metro area was partially closed Friday afternoon after an incident involving a semitrailer.

The truck lost its load of concrete cylinders on northbound Parker Road at its intersection with Lewiston Way. The area is just north of where Parker Road meets Arapahoe Road.

One of the 10,000-lb. pipes smashed into the cab of the truck. At least one other section of pipe rolled into the road, according to South Metro Fire. The agency said no one was injured. The truck’s driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Approximately 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaked from the truck.

South Metro Firefighters are helping clean up 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid from northbound Parker Rd at Fair Pl. Thankfully no one was injured when a 10,000 pound concrete pipe rolled off this truck. @AuroraPD is on scene investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/Q2JNvY7jfc — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 11, 2018

All but one of the northbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Around 2:40 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Parker Road. South Metro Fire said firefighters watched it happen and confirmed no one was injured. All but two southbound lanes were closed.

Update – Firefighters just watched a 2 car accident occur in the southbound lanes of Parker Road adjacent to the original scene. Crews ran across the street and confirmed that no one was injured. Expect delays traveling both directions of Parker Road north of Arapahoe. pic.twitter.com/2AoNfWa5aM — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 11, 2018

The Aurora Police Department is investigating the incident with the semitrailer.