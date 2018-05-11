OAK at fourteenth’s Soft Shell Crab Dinner
OAK at fourteenth’s Soft Shell Crab Dinner
Tuesday May 15th @ 6:00pm
OAK at fourteenth
1400 Pearl St
Boulder, CO 80302
Cost: $75pp (includes four courses and beverage pairing)
Additional Details:
Dishes include:
Passed App: Soft shell crab BLT – fried green tomato, “Oak Bay” aioli
1st course: Salt and pepper soft shell crab -Curry, mango, sugar snaps
2nd course: Cornmeal fried soft shell crab – Guanciale, crushed peas, lemon emulsion
3rd course: Popcorn fried soft shell crab – Gnocchi, charred ramps, buttered corn
Crispy Softshell Crab with Spring Pea Soup, Ramps and Pea shoots
Chef Steven Redzikowski
Ingredients:
1 lb. fresh peas
1 lb. frozen peas
1.5 qts water
1T rosemary
¼ cup picked mint (blanched & shocked)
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp spring onions or scallion bottoms (minced)
Method:
Sweat onions in olive oil, add rosemary then peas and water.
Add fresh peas and simmer for 2 minutes.
Remove from heat and add frozen peas
When peas defrost blend immediately and cool over an ice batch.