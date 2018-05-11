OAK at fourteenth’s Soft Shell Crab Dinner

Posted 6:40 am, May 11, 2018, by

 OAK at fourteenth’s Soft Shell Crab Dinner

Tuesday May 15th @ 6:00pm

 OAK at fourteenth

1400 Pearl St
Boulder, CO 80302

Cost: $75pp (includes four courses and beverage pairing)

Additional Details:

Dishes include:

Passed App: Soft shell crab BLT – fried green tomato, “Oak Bay” aioli

1st course: Salt and pepper soft shell crab -Curry, mango, sugar snaps

2nd course: Cornmeal fried soft shell crab – Guanciale, crushed peas, lemon emulsion

3rd course: Popcorn fried soft shell crab – Gnocchi, charred ramps, buttered corn

 

Crispy Softshell Crab with Spring Pea Soup, Ramps and Pea shoots
Chef Steven Redzikowski
Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh peas

1 lb. frozen peas

1.5 qts water

1T rosemary

¼ cup picked mint (blanched & shocked)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp spring onions or scallion bottoms (minced)

Method:

Sweat onions in olive oil, add rosemary then peas and water.

Add fresh peas and simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and add frozen peas

When peas defrost blend immediately and cool over an ice batch.