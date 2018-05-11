Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Med-Fit medical Weight Loss is a Sponsor of Fitness Friday. Dr. Angela Tran came on to talk about fad diets. Call now and schedule your free consultation worth $295. Plus if you sign up for an Optifast program or if you refer someone to Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss you`ll be entered in a drawing for an apple watch! all right now at 303-321-0023 you can also schedule online today by visiting... DenverWeightLossClinic.com