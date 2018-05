LONGMONT, Colo. — Coloradans lined the streets of northern Colorado Friday morning to honor a soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Army Specialist Gabriel “Gabe” David Conde, 22, was killed as a result of enemy small arms fire on April 30.

The procession began at Northern Colorado Regional Airport before going through Berthoud on its way to Longmont.

Below are images captured by SkyFOX and FOX31 crews on the ground during the procession.