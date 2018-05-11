Helping Military Families Transition from being Battle Ready to Family Ready

Posted 12:32 pm, May 11, 2018, by

Project Sanctuary is a non-profit that provides getaways in the Colorado mountains, helping  military families reconnect.  May 18th, they'll be hosting their 3rd annual OPS Gala to help fund these incredible programs. Buy your tickets at ProjectSanctuary.US.  For more information, call  720-561-9193