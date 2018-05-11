Mamas want technology for Mother's Day so Colorados' Best Host Joana Canals started searching for something that combined technology and fitness and the Fitbit Versa made the cut. It has all the day to day features, like a tracker for your heart rate, on screen personal workouts and sleep tracking but this one also has intuitive features, is light weight , four plus days of battery charge and a swim tracker with water resistance up to 50 meters. Fitbit has also announced the new female health tracking that tracks the menstrual cycle. that I mentioned intuitive, this will play in to the female health tracking.
