Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish to be honored at ceremony in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON – National Police Week is getting underway and Colorado is well represented. Hundreds of officers and deputies are on hand to pay their respects to fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish.

His family and colleagues from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office landed Friday evening and were greeted by a line of officers. Sheriff Tony Spurlock said, “It was very heartwarming and I know Gracie felt that. We were right by her and you could see it was heartwarming and welcoming. I think that was one of the nice things to see.”

At the same time, 2,500 officers are riding their bicycles to Washington D.C. That includes Fort Collins Police officer Dustin Wier O’Connor. He said, “It has been challenging. We had some rolling hills today. Hot weather made it difficult. It`s a long ride ... 100 miles today.”

He said during the tough parts, one thing keeps them going, “Everyone has different reason why they`re doing it my family members ... My dad was a Denver PD officer. My grandfather was New York City police officer. Both killed in the line of duty. I’m riding for them as well as all the other officers killed in line of duty in Colorado and across the country."

They are raising awareness for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and for law enforcement in general. The National Candlelight Vigil will take place on Sunday evening. The National Memorial will take place on Tuesday morning.