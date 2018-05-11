Denver police officer charged in alleged unlawful use of force against suspect

DENVER — A Denver police officer Denver Police Corporal Michael Oestman

Denver Police Corporal Michael Oestman, 37, was charged with third-degree assault on May 3.

According to the police report, on April 14, Oestman was working off-duty as a Denver police officer at Jackson’s Hole Bar on 20th Street.

A fight reportedly broke out and Oestman stepped in and detailed a suspect involved in the fray.

A press release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office said the suspect was placed in a chair and his hands were handcuffed behind his back.

For several minutes the suspect yelled at and insulted Corporal Oestman and then spit on the officer’s face.

Oestman responded by allegedly kneeing the suspect in the chest and punching him in the face. The suspect/victim was transported to Denver Health where he was treated for cuts to his face.

Investigators from the Denver Police Department initiated an investigation into the use of force incident, resulting in the filing of the assault charge. Oestman is scheduled to appear in Denver County Court on June 4 for arraignment.