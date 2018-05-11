× Cooler Friday and wetter for Mother’s Day weekend

Temperatures fall about 10 degrees Friday behind a cold front. Highs reach 79 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms/showers.

The mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of t-storms. We’ll see highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Saturday starts cloudy with patchy fog and a few rain showers and drizzle. The afternoon features a chance of thunderstorms and showers. Highs will hover around 65.

Mother’s Day starts foggy, overcast, and with mist then skies turn partly cloudy by lunch. The afternoon features a 40 percent chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will top out at 68.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday overnight into Monday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday start with morning sun then 20 to 30 percent chances of afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 70s.

Here’s a closer look at the Mother’s Day Planner:

