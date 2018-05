Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities and advocates will be rocking the runway October 20th for the 10th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the single largest fundraiser for Down Syndrome research in the country.

This year's ambassador and two-time model, Sam Levin, tells us about the May 24th Model Auditions! 120 hopeful participants from all over the world will try out for the chance to strut their stuff down the runway in October.