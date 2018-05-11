× Arapahoe County investigators ask for public’s help finding man’s killer

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office is hoping the public can help investigators track down the person or persons who killed a man found dead on May 6.

29-year-old Artem “Art” Abramov was reported missing on March 22 in Aurora. His body was found on the afternoon of May 6 in eastern Arapahoe County. Authorities said he was shot.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released a picture of Abramov alongside a request for the public to contact investigators with information that may be helpful.

“While investigators are pursuing numerous leads, they would like to speak with anyone familiar with Abramov and his routine. In any homicide case, even the smallest tidbit of information can be important and lead to closure for the victim’s family,” the office said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the sheriff’s office at 720-874-8477.