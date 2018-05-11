At least 1 killed in airplane crash near Douglas County neighborhood

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An airplane crash killed at least one person when it went down near a neighborhood west of Parker in Douglas County Friday night. South Metro Fire Rescue said there were no survivors.
Crews did not know how many people were on board the SR22 Cirrus aircraft. They did confirm one fatality. A South Metro Fire spokesman said the plane is capable of carrying four or five passengers.
The plane went down behind 11083 Pastel Point in the Stepping Stone Subdivision. This is west of the town of Parker.
It was described as a high impact crash and there was a large debris field. A grid search was underway in a field behind the neighborhood.
“At least one house was struck by debris. No fire. Crews are searching for passengers,” South Metro said.
Sandy Gremillion told FOX31 that it appeared an aircraft engine slammed into the side of her daughter’s home.
The airplane took off from Centennial Airport a little after 8 p.m. At 8:23 p.m., it was lost from radar and Centennial Airport called South Metro Fire Rescue to respond to a plane crash.