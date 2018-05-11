1 Tank Trips: The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAÑON CITY — In this edition of our 1 tank trip series, we’re taking you to new heights at The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Fremont County.

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park was created in 1929 and is owned by the city of Cañon City and operated by a private concessioner.

It features plenty of activities including several rides that’ll give you a rush! Including the Royal Rush Skycoaster and the Cloudscraper Zip Line.

You’ll also catch stunning views from the park’s Aerial Gondolas and from the bridge itself.

The bridge sits more than 1,000 feet above the roaring Arkansas River.

For the kiddos, there’s the Tommy Knocker Children’s Playland - plus the Plaza Theater for families.

