1 Tank Trips: Exploring Denver

DENVER — All in all, we traveled 722 miles for our 1 Tank Trip series this week! We’re concluding with a quick visit to the Mile High City.

There are plenty of fun things for families to do in Denver, but if you’re looking for something free - we highly suggest you explore the city’s arts districts!

The River North (RiNo) district, just north of downtown, is chock full of beautiful artwork. In fact, you’ll find something spectacular around every block you visit! Click here to explore.

Another fun walk: Denver’s Dairy Block. This ‘activated alleyway’ (as its called) is brand new to the city and is situated near 18th and Wazee in Lower Downtown (LoDo).

The Dairy Block’s alleyway opened recently and features a ton of interactive art that’ll amaze you! Click here to learn more about it.

Other fun 1 tank trip options in Denver and elsewhere include:

The Aquarium Downtown - Denver

The Devil’s Punchbowl in Aspen

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City

The Paint Mines

Leadville

Georgetown